Visitor Registration Opens for Labelexpo Asia 2019

Visitor registration is now open for Labelexpo Asia 2019 – the region’s largest label and package printing technology event. Held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 3 – 6 December 2019, the 9th edition of the biennial show is bigger than ever before, featuring for the very first time an exclusive Flexpack area, dedicated to flexible packaging.

Attracting some of the region’s most exciting brands and many of the industry’s most prominent international players, there are already 300 exhibitors on board. Chinese exhibitors include: Brotech, HanGloble, Jinda, KingLabel, Rhyguan, SilkStar, Spande, Taiyo, Wanjie, Weigang, Winbosc, Zhongshan Fuzhou, and Zhongte. Overseas exhibitors include: Avery Dennison, Dilli, Domino, Lintec, Konica Minolta, OMET, Ritrama, and UPM Raflatac.

Together, they will be covering all aspects of label production, displaying the latest presses, materials, finishing equipment and automation technology, to a buyer audience of printers, brand owners, industry suppliers, and graphic designers. The show is also again supported by industry partner, the Printing and Printing Equipment Industries Association of China (PEIAC).

The new Flexpack area will showcase the latest technology in flexible packaging. Visitors will get to see in-line presses in action, as well as learn about the latest innovations in inks, coatings and surface treatments such as corona for flexible packaging and laminating films. Ancillary machines will also be demonstrated, such as high speed slitting equipment for master flexible packaging rolls, amongst many others.

Lisa Milburn, managing director, Labelexpo Global Series, said: “China is the second largest producer of packaging in the world, with flexible packaging one of its biggest growth areas. This is due to changing consumer lifestyles and choices driving a continued industry trend towards shorter runs. It therefore felt right to expand the show by introducing a dedicated Flexpack area at Labelexpo Asia 2019, where Chinese printers and brand owners who may be moving into this area can source the solutions they need.

“Labelexpo Asia continues to play a vital role in moving the label and package printing industry forward in the region, and we look forward to meeting with visitors and exhibitors at this year’s show.”

Entry to the show is free of charge and visitors should pre-register on the show website to receive their full exhibition pass.

Source: https://www.labelexpo.com/