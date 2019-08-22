New 3D Printer Allows Prototyping Company to Deliver Increased Speed and Accuracy

Customers of a Hertfordshire prototyping company will benefit from “greater capacity, speed and accuracy” following major investment into pioneering equipment.

[L-R] Len Martin, Managing Director and Matt White, Senior Prototype Engineer with new Neo 800 machine

Ogle Models & Prototypes has purchased a second RPS Neo 800 machine, adding another state-of-the-art 3D printer to the company’s fleet of innovative technologies.

This machine will allow Ogle’s specialist team to introduce a second clear material to the varied and high-end list of materials they already use for their accurate 3D printing service, otherwise known as Stereolithography (SLA).

Ogle’s Managing Director Len Martin said: “We felt adding another large frame 3D printing machine would help improve our turnaround times for larger models and prototypes within tighter timescales.

“With the latest improvements in SLA technology including vastly improved materials with greater accuracy and durability, we firmly believe that, for us, the SLA process still offers the ultimate 3D printed prototype solution, which is why we have decided to further invest in the technology compared to the other 3D technologies which we continue to run in house.

“The SLA process has proven over the last two decades to deliver exceptional results when managed by our expert model makers. We’re proud of our reputation for delivering SLA 3D printed parts with superior surface finishes and ultimate part precision and accuracy.

“This process, combined with other in-house capabilities, means we can provide a service that allows for greater capacity, more speed and increased accuracy.”

The Neo 800 has a bed size of 800 x 800 x 600 mm, which means larger parts can be made - retaining the impeccable accuracy that Ogle has become known for within the industry.

Mr Martin added: “We’re always trying to stay one step ahead of the game and completely committed to upgrading our equipment, ensuring we purchase the best kit out there on the market from a stockist that we trust.”

David Storey is the Director of RPS Ltd which provided Ogle with the machine.

He said: “We are delighted that another NEO800 has a home at Ogle. Ogle is a key player within the industry and it is fantastic to know that the NEO800 system will continue to contribute to their success by providing the highest quality stereolithography parts, prototypes and models for their customers. We wish Ogle every success in the future.”

Source: http://www.oglemodels.com/