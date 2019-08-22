HYPRES to Present at the Applied Superconductivity Conference in Glasgow, Scotland

HYPRES, The Digital Superconductor Company™, announces it will present at the 14th European Conference on Applied Superconductivity (EUCAS) in Glasgow, Scotland. The technology event runs from Sept. 1-5 and will feature sessions by global experts in applied superconductivity.

Dr. Timur Filippov, Principal Member of Research Staff, will represent HYPRES at the Glasgow conference, presenting on “The Josephson Balanced Comparator and Its Gray Zone Measurements.” A member of the HYPRES research staff since 2003, Filippov received a Ph.D. from Moscow State University. He has written 50 journal and conference articles, and holds five U.S. patents.

Deepnarayan Gupta, Ph.D., will also present on behalf of HYPRES. His topic is “Fast RSFQ and ERSFQ Parallel Counters.” Gupta is President of the Digital-RF Circuits and Systems Business Division of HYPRES that includes the entire digital-RF technology program. A fellow of the IEEE, Gupta is coauthor of more than 60 articles and holds more than 50 U.S. patents. He received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Rochester.

About EUCAS 2019

As with previous EUCAS conferences, this year’s organizers are welcoming contributions across the whole range of specialisms within applied superconductivity. The parallel sessions are broken down into the topics of Materials, Large Scale and Electronics, with a separate program committee for each.

Source: https://www.hypres.com