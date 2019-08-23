Advances in Digital X-ray Imaging Technologies Seminar from Datest and VJ Technologies

Datest, a leading provider of advanced, efficient and mission-critical in-circuit testing, test engineering and X-ray inspection solutions, is pleased to announce that it will co-host a seminar along with VJ Technologies. The seminar entitled, “Advances in Digital X-ray Imaging Technologies” is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 1:30 – 4 p.m. at the Fremont Marriott in California.

The complimentary afternoon seminar and dinner meeting will focus on aerospace, electronics and additive manufacturing. Industry experts and current customers will discuss topics such as the latest applications in NDT testing, computed tomography (CT) next-generation digital technologies, big data and analytics.

Additionally, Caresoft will offer a demo of their latest virtual reality projects and software for analysis and Volume Graphics will provide visualization of CT data.

The event will conclude with dinner with the ASNT Golden Gate Chapter, and with a Keynote Speaker from Lawrence Livermore Laboratories. ASNT members will receive re-certification points for attending this seminar.

Attendees also can enter to win a free CT scan. To register, visit http://go.vjt.com/Datest-Event_Datest-Event-Landing-Page.html.

Source: http://www.datest.com/