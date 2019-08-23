DAIKIN Develops NEOFLON PFA Material for ‘Powder Bed Fusion’ Technology

DAIKIN has developed NEOFLON PFA material for powder bed fusion technology. PFA has excellent heat resistance and chemical resistance. So, 3D printing parts produced can be used for semicon, wire & cable, and chemical plant. DAIKIN also presented about fluoropolymer for additive manufacturing at ASPECT seminar 2019 held in July.

Additive Manufacturing & DAIKIN Technology

Additive manufacturing enables direct production of objects from digital design files without custom molds or tooling, including production of complex shapes that cannot be made using conventional molding or machining processes. Amongst the several technologies of additive manufacturing, DAIKIN has developed "Powder bed fusion" with fluoropolymer.

DAIKIN Fluoropolymer Films

DAIKIN has developed a range of films and sheets based on the fluorine technology to meet the growing demand for high-performance films. Fluoropolymers are widely used in automotives, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics and common household appliances owing to their unique non-adhesive and low friction properties as well as their superior heat, chemical and weather resistance and superior electrical properties compared with the other polymers. NEOFLON PFA is a part of the DAIKIN’s wide range of melt-processable fluoropolymers suitable for pipe, sealant, roofing and others. High-temperature and excellent chemical resistant materials are enablers for a broad scope of technology areas, including energy, electronics, semicon, or chemical processing.

DAIKIN NEOFLON™ Product Portfolio

Product Name Supplier Description NEOFLON™ EFEP RP-4020 Daikin NEOFLON™ EFEP RP-4020 by Daikin is an ethylene fluorinated ethylene propylene (EFEP) copolymer grade. Exhibits high purity, high transparency, improved heat sealing-, electrical- and non-sticking... view more NEOFLON™ EFEP RP-5000 Daikin NEOFLON™ EFEP RP-5000 by Daikin is a functionalized ethylene fluorinated ethylene propylene (EFEP) copolymer grade. Exhibits high adhesion strength, excellent processability, high purity... view more NEOFLON™ EFEP RP-5000AS Daikin NEOFLON™ EFEP RP-5000AS by Daikin is a functionalized, conductive, static disspating, ethylene fluorinated ethylene propylene (EFEP) copolymer grade. Exhibits excellent processability, high adhesion... view more NEOFLON™ FEP NP-101 Daikin NEOFLON™ FEP NP-101 by Daikin is a perfluoroethylene propylene (FEP) copolymer of tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and hexafluoropropylene (HFP). Possesses low dielectric constant, dissipation factor with... view more NEOFLON™ FEP NP-102 Daikin NEOFLON™ FEP NP-102 by Daikin is a perfluoroethylene propylene (FEP) copolymer of tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and hexafluoropropylene (HFP). Exhibits resistance to weather-, chemicals-, moisture... view more

Source: https://www.daikin.co.uk/