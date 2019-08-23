Delta Optical Thin Film A/S Celebrates Cornerstone-Laying Ceremony

Following strong growth Delta Optical Thin Film A/S today celebrates the cornerstone-laying ceremony for its new facilities in DTU Science Park in Hørsholm, Denmark. A new, larger facility becomes necessary as Delta Optical Thin Film A/S has outgrown its current residence both in terms of production and office space.

Since Delta Optical Thin Film A/S was incorporated in December 2014, the company has experienced a doubling of its revenue. This was achieved by expansion of its customer base, expansion into new territories and new applications such as hyperspectral imaging or laser scanning microscopy. This growth was supported by investments into new coating machines and technologies. “However, we are now in a situation where further growth is not possible in the current location”, says CEO Poul Svensgaard.

Therefore, Delta Optical Thin Film A/S decided to move into new premises at Fremtidsvej 1 (Future Street 1). The new building is custom designed to accommodate the very particular needs of manufacturing high-performance optical filters. The new 2300 square meter building will allow further four-fold growth and contains clean rooms, offices, a canteen and meeting rooms.

In parallel with the construction of the new building, which will be ready in autumn 2020, new coating technology will be acquired. “We have been thinking hard about the optimal workflow for our filter production and optimized the layout of the building accordingly. Together with the latest coating technology we will be able to serve our customers even better”, comments the company’s CTO Henrik Fabricius.

Source: https://www.deltaopticalthinfilm.com/