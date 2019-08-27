Clariant, and its Active Ingredients Business, Winners at the Ringier Technology Innovation Awards 2019

Leading specialty chemical company, Clariant, and its Active Ingredients business, offering a wide range of actives were the proud recipients of two trophies at this year’s Ringier Technology Innovation Awards 2019 - Personal Care Industry, held in Shanghai.

To select the winners, votes were collected from 6 professional experts and 25,000 cosmetic sector practitioners, who elected the most innovative personal care products in the following categories: functional ingredients, packaging design, testing, production and processing, innovation technology, and effective ingredients.

Clariant Active Ingredients took home two prizes in the Effective Ingredients category for B-Circadin and Eosidin active ingredients.

Eosidin won in the sub-category anti-pollution. This ingredient, made from an extract of Citrus unshiu cultivated on Jeju Island, demonstrates high performance in soothing sensitive skin exposed to indoor pollution. Through its special mode of action on the skin immuno-modulation system, Eosidin efficiently improves skin barrier functions, and supports a reduction in atopic prone skin and hypersensitivity conditions, in polluted environments. This is the third award winning performance from Eosidin in the cosmetic industry, after taking the ITEHPEC Innovation Award in 2017, and the Sustainable Beauty Award in 2018.

B-Circadin won in the sub-category hair/scalp care. This naturally inspired ingredient, made from an extract of Lespedeza capitata, efficiently supports the resynchronization of the skin cell’s circadian rhythm to restore its biological functions deregulated by stress, jet-lag or lifestyle. After the Bronze BSB Innovation Prize that B-Circadin won in 2018 during In-Cosmetics, it is the second time this ingredient has been recognized by the cosmetic industry.

Clariant’s Head of Active Ingredients, Ernesto Horikoshi said, “The Ringier Technology Innovation Awards recognize companies that have made contributions advancing the industry, and we are proud that two of our naturally inspired actives have received awards. Eosidin and B-Circadin are wonderful for skin and hair care and kind to the planet.” For more information on Eosidin and B-Circadin and their proven performance in clinical trials, visit www.clariant.com/active-ingredients.

Source: http://www.clariant.com