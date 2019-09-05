heimatec Presents New Products and Tool Innovations at The EMO 2019

heimatec is presenting a wide range of innovative solutions and beneficial new products at the EMO 2019. An INNOVATION AREA will show driven and static tools with the polygonal tool interface “pti” as well as the latest version of the digital tool management system heimatec.Sensoric. Also on display are new products such as the heimatec.Cradle, tools with the Capto quick-change system and the heimatec.SwissTooling product family. heimatec will be exhibiting in hall 5 at booth D34.

heimatec GmbH’s generously dimensioned EMO exhibition booth offers a lot of space for different thematic worlds. It features an INNOVATION AREA where visitors can see what stage of development two new products are in. As a member of the extended expert group of the pti-working group, heimatec presents several tool holders and driven tool units with the new conical-polygonal lathing interface pti.

Digital tool management is finding ever greater areas of application for driven tools. For a long time, heimatec has been developing a system solution under the product group name heimatec.Sensoric for the acquisition and monitoring of various tool parameters such as rotation, temperature, vibration and battery condition. heimatec is presenting the latest version of this Industry 4.0 solution in the INNOVATION AREA at the EMO booth.

The product innovation heimatec.Cradle will be presented for the first time. It is a revolutionary tool system for high-precision machining of bearing seats in pump housings. The housing of the Cradle tool unit is precisely adapted to the geometry of the pump housing, achieving maximum rigidity in the machining process. A specific interface for milling tools also ensures the best possible machining results.

Specially developed for Swiss type lathes, heimatec.SwissTooling presents a comprehensive range of tools that includes both static tool holders and driven tool units. The Swiss Tooling range from heimatec is characterized by a long service life and the highest processing quality. heimatec insists here on the best possible spindle bearing technology and ground gear components. Additionally, housings and spindles have the maximum possible rigidity.

With heimatec.Capto™, heimatec has extended its product range with another modular quick-change tool system, which significantly increases set-up and changeover efficiency. heimatec.Capto™ is extremely flexible and offers wide modularity and a high availability of interchangeable inserts for lathes and machining centers. The heimatec.Capto™ quick-change tooling system is available for Capto sizes C3, C4, C5, C6, C8 and C10.

Source: https://heimatec.com/en-US/index/Home