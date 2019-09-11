ZwickRoell will present flexible solutions for composites testing at the 2019 Composites and Advanced Materials Expo to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center September 23-26.

Experts will be on hand to discuss the company’s latest developments in composites testing: the Amsler HIT 600F drop weight tester and the AllroundLine testing machine with grips and alignment fixtures ideal for every composites application. “We are pleased to present our new line of drop weight testers that now complement our existing portfolio of mechanical testing machines and instruments for the composites industry. With this addition, we are positioned to equip an entire composites static testing lab,” said Florian Liebert, managing director at ZwickRoell in North America.



The AllroundLine system for composites testing features a wide range of test fixtures that can accommodate tests under ambient and non-ambient test conditions. With the AllroundLine system, additional fixtures for three- and four-point flexure tests, inter-laminar shear strength (ILSS), and the Iosipescu V-notch shear test may be conveniently attached via slide-in inserts in place of jaws used in the pre-mounted tensile grips. The inserts facilitate rapid equipment changes, with the added advantage of maintaining the preset axial alignment of the specimen grips.



The Amsler HIT600F works in concert with the AllroundLine to perform Compression After Impact tests, which require pre-damaging of fiber-reinforced composites (CAI) to ASTM D7136, DIN EN 6038 and AITM 1.0010. Testing at low impact speeds of 2.2 m/s requires a larger drop weight; if testing at 6.6 m/s is required, acceleration is necessary. This drop weight tester caters to both situations, making it the perfect instrument to satisfy the requirements of a wide range of automotive and aerospace industry specification standards. The feed and safety features also ensure ease of use.



Common applications are:



• Puncture tests on plastics to ISO 6603-2 and ASTM D3763

• Puncture test on films to ISO 7765-2

• Pre-damaging of fiber-reinforced composites (CAI) to ASTM D7136, DIN EN 6038 and AITM 1.0010



For more information, visit our booth (J80) or contact [email protected]

ZwickRoell supports the composites industry with solutions that enable intelligent testing of standard specimens as well as composites-based parts and components. ZwickRoell offers turnkey material and components testing systems with specialized grips and fixtures to address a variety of applications. ZwickRoell has provided cutting-edge solutions to customers in North America for more than 30 years. Further information about ZwickRoell is available at www.zwickroell.com.

