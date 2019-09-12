Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, a leading provider of advanced material solutions, is exhibiting at the upcoming Aluminum USA in Nashville, USA, September 12-13, 2019.

This year’s two-day fair will attract experts and end users from application industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, packaging and electrical & electronics. Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride will exhibit alongside Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories division. On display will be its newest line of high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold release coatings – CeraGlide™.

“Our newly launched CeraGlide™ product combines the benefits of high-purity Boron Nitride fine powder and a premium alumina binder in a nearly neutral pH aqueous system”, said Brad Kenny, Product Manager for Boron Nitride. “This combination offers a stable formula that disperses evenly and consistently to provide improved adhesion to variety of surfaces. Our customers in the Aluminum Industry will be very pleased with the results of this new line of coatings”, adds Kenny.

Saint-Gobain has been synthesizing and fine-tuning Boron Nitride for more than 50 years with a commitment to providing leadership through our network of established customers and applications, as well as material scientists working on breakthrough, innovative developments. Saint-Gobain’s team of application engineers and technical experts work collaboratively with customers to find first-to-market solutions to specific challenges.

Saint-Gobain invites customers and visitors to experience its range of Boron Nitride solutions in Booth 227.

Source: https://www.ceramicmaterials.saint-gobain.com/