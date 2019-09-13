Posted in | Business | 3D Printing | Events

Saki Demonstrates 3D AOI and 3D AXI Off-line Programming Live at SMTA International in Booth 430

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, will present its 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) system and BFX-Editor automated x-ray inspection (AXI) off-line programming and debugging software at SMTA International in booth 430.

Saki's 3Di Series is the fastest AOI system in the industry. It has scalable resolutions of 7µm, 12µm, and 18µm, closed-loop functionality, and a sturdy frame with a dual-drive system resulting in accuracy, stability, and reliability. It comes with the newly released Saki Self-Programming (SSP) software, which doesn't require programming or a golden board and, in a matter of minutes, completely programs and verifies the inspection process in real time, eliminating variables and operator error. SSP software makes inspection faster and easier, especially for EMS companies with high-mix, low-volume environments such as NPI. Visitors to the Saki booth will be able to see a live demo of Saki's latest 3D-AOI system and this new self-programming function.

In addition to its 3D-AOI software, Saki will introduce its x-ray programming system for its inline 3D AXI volumetric measurement and inspection system. The system identifies and classifies defects, including 100% of head-in-pillow defects, voids, and dry joints, and enables land grid array (LGA) inspection and measurement. Its off-line programming and debugging software, the BFX-Editor, lets you create, edit, and debug inspection programs on your PC and generates inspection data prior to production.

Saki has a complete line of automated inspection equipment, including 2D AOI, 2D bottom-side AOI, and 3D SPI, AOI, and AXI systems. Built on the foundation of Quality Driven Production (QDP), which is based on quality, reliability, consistency, and ease of use, Saki's systems are used to inspect electronic assemblies that operate in high-reliability environments like medical, automotive, and aerospace where failure is not an option.

SMTA International is being held at the Donald Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL on September 24 and 25, 2019.

Source: http://www.sakiglobal.com/

