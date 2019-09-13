Arkema Welcomes Deceuninck North America to Family of Kynar Aquatec® Trademark Licensees

Arkema Inc. is pleased to announce that Deceuninck North America is now a trademark licensee of Kynar Aquatec® latex coating technology. Deceuninck promotes Kynar Aquatec® resin-based finishes on its advanced Rovex® Xtreme Fiberglass (XF) material technology used in producing high-performance lineal composite profiles.

“Deceuninck is a leader in developing next-generation technology, and we are excited to welcome them to our family of Kynar Aquatec® licensees," said Ron Partridge, senior account manager, coatings, North America, at Arkema Inc. “Our licensing program provides a growth platform for high-quality building-material brands, such as Rovex® XF, by capitalizing on the extreme weatherability properties of Kynar Aquatec® resin-based coatings.”

Deceuninck North America is licensed by Arkema Inc. to promote and apply Kynar Aquatec® latex-based topcoats to Rovex® XF lineal composite profiles on applications requiring exceptional weatherability and long-term resistance to color change and gloss loss. Kynar Aquatec® finishes provide the same long-lasting protection as Kynar 500® resin-based coatings applied to aluminum (AAMA 2605) and meets the requirements of AAMA 625 and AAMA 615 standards.

“We are thrilled to become a Kynar Aquatec® trademark licensee along our journey to continuously innovate and improve the performance of our products,” said Phil Morton, director of business development and innovation for Deceuninck North America. “For larger windows and doors and commercial applications, using Rovex® XF lineal profiles means no more trade-offs between thermal performance and structural integrity. The added protection of a Kynar Aquatec® coating for extreme weatherability is an unparalleled combination of innovative technologies for achieving the high standards of product performance our customers expect from Deceuninck.”

A proprietary fusion of continuous glass fibers and highly engineered polyurethane resin, Rovex® XF is an advanced composite material technology with a unique set of attributes and properties. Combining metal-like stiffness and super-low thermal conductivity, as well as being highly resistance to the effects of water, chemicals and extreme temperatures, Rovex® XF is an ideal solution for the most demanding applications. Products such as floor-to-ceiling door systems, wall-sized windows, or commercial skylights with heavy glass panels are perfect applications for this strong and thermally efficient framing material.

According to Helen Peyton, Deceuninck’s senior marketing manager, testing and development work have validated the superior performance of the Kynar Aquatec®-coated Rovex® XF material for lineal profiles and it has been enthusiastically received by the commercial architectural products community. “We have a number of projects that are already up and running and many more in various stages of development,” she added.

Stop by the Deceuninck booth (#1609) and/or the Arkema booth (#1704) at GlassBuild America, September 17-19 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia, to discover the benefits of the advanced Rovex® XF material for lineal profiles and Kynar Aquatec® technology for high-performance coatings.

Source: http://www.arkema.com/