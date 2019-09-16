Michelman Highlights Inkjet Technology at 40th Anniversary Labelexpo Europe

Michelman will showcase its newest inkjet technology in stand 5D20 at the 40th-anniversary edition of Labelexpo Europe. They have expanded their JetPrime® brand to include JetPrime WB 1100, a solution for pigmented water-based inkjet printing applications.

This technology, for coated offset substrates, is useful for high-speed printing applications such as folding cartons and corrugated. JetPrime WB 1100 enriches image quality through improved hold out and reduced bleed and mottle. Additionally, it is not as harsh on printers and priming equipment because of its environmentally friendly and non-corrosive formulation.

Explains Lisa DiGate, Michelman’s Vice President of Printing & Packaging, “We are investing heavily to enable digital printing and provide solutions that allow for unprecedented quality at a significantly lower cost of ownership.” Adds DiGate, “The global label industry has undergone significant changes over the years, including globalization, digitization, environmental sustainability pressures, workflow automation, and changing consumer demand. These changes continue to provide both the label industry and Michelman plenty of opportunities to develop solutions to improve the identification and packaging of goods. We feel that JetPrime WB 1100 is one such solution.”

Labelexpo Europe 2019 will take place September 24-27, 2019 at the Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Visit Michelman in stand 5D20.

Source: http://www.michelman.com/