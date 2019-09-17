K 2019: SIGMA to Highlight Use of Virtual DoE for Polymer Part Development Process

At K 2019, SIGMA Engineering (hall 13 at booth B31) will highlight it motto “SIGMAinteract – Autonomous Optimization connects departments”. At company’s booth, this immediately becomes visible with a completely new design concept.

SIGMAinteract: Temperature distribution in the part during filling, shown on an interactive 3D model, here at 74% filled

SIGMAinteract allows users to share SIGMASOFT® results interactively and in 3D with colleagues, project partners and customers. SIGMASOFT® hereby encourages the interdisciplinary exchange and provides a direct link between the simulation in development and production.

Using Virtual DoE for Part Design and Tool Construction

Available live at the booth, SIGMA will demonstrate how virtual DoE is used most efficiently and how the SIGMAinteract tool significantly contributes to a good interdisciplinary exchange.

As a demonstration SIGMA uses the project “Pot Cloth”. It is a SiGMA’s collaborative project with Momentive Performance Materials GmbH, Germany, EMDE MouldTec GmbH, Germany, Wittmann Battenfeld GmbH, Austria, and Nexus Elastomer Systems GmbH, Austria.

In this project, part design and tool construction were done in parallel. Therefore, it was necessary for all partners to work closely together. Simultaneously, SIGMA conducted a virtual DoE for the validation of the part design and the evaluation of the heating concept.

Optimizing Mold Design and Molding Process

The SIGMASOFT® results showed that the honeycomb structure of the part placed high requirements on the material and the tool. There was also a high possibility for air entrapments at the weldlines of the comb walls and premature curing during filling which would need to be prevented. The hanger was what determined the cycle time. With help from SIGMASOFT® the ideal length and power of the heating cartridges was determined to achieve an even temperature distribution in the cavity area.

Combining the results of these two DoEs, a common ground for all project partners was created and the project board could make fast and well-founded decisions: A venting system was implemented into the tool. Premature curing was prevented via a well-chosen material and the part could also be scaled up. The hanger was redesigned allowing the heating time to be reduced by five seconds.

At the SIGMA booth visitors can observe the production of the “Pot Cloth” virtual and live.

It will be produced on a SmartPower 90/350, control UNILOG B8, from Wittmann Battenfeld [booth 15C06].

The LSR injection molding tool including the cold runner system was constructed by EMDE MouldTec [booth 12A21].

The system is completed by a ServoMix X200 dosing system from Nexus Elastomer Systems [booth 12E49-01].

Silopren LSR 2640 from Momentive Performance Materials [booth 6B15] is used as material for the production.

As an example, for the knowledge transfer during the product and tool design phase central results are directly presented interactive and in 3D on the machine with SIGMAinteract. Thereby, simulation and production are directly linked together. The visitors see in a descriptive manner, how to share simulation results with colleagues and customers quickly and easily.

Source: http://www.sigma-eng.co.uk/