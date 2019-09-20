Advanced Energy: New Process Power Research Program

AE’s longstanding relationship with CSU expands through sponsored research in advanced control techniques for semiconductor process power applications.

FORT COLLINS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced it has partnered with Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins to investigate the application of advanced control techniques to emerging process power applications in a one-year program sponsored by AE.

“We are honored to partner with CSU, which is renowned for its nationally-sponsored research by private industry and public organizations, on this important research for emerging process power, which we hope will have a positive impact on semiconductor performance and manufacturing in the future.”

The outcome of this project could enable the manufacture of higher performance semiconductors while having broad impact on application flexibility of existing process power architectures.

“This sponsored research program is an extension of our relationship with CSU, where AE has been represented for years on the advisory board of CSU’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Department,” said Dr. Isabel Yang, chief technology officer, Advanced Energy. “We are honored to partner with CSU, which is renowned for its nationally-sponsored research by private industry and public organizations, on this important research for emerging process power, which we hope will have a positive impact on semiconductor performance and manufacturing in the future.”

Principal investigators for the research program are: Chad Samuels, PhD, Engineer III, at AE; Don van Zyl, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at AE; and Dr. Peter M. Young, professor within the Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Department at CSU. Dr. Young is an internationally recognized leader in dynamic systems and controls research and education, with numerous citations of published work. He also serves as director of the Dynamic Systems and Controls Research Laboratory and the Systems and Controls Teaching Laboratory at CSU.

“Controlling the delivery of power to plasma is at the heart of semiconductor manufacturing. But as chips get smaller and more powerful, that process becomes more challenging and places stringent performance requirements on the power supply,” said Professor Young. “We are excited to partner with Advanced Energy to develop enhanced control algorithms that can deliver increased performance and reliability in next-generation power supplies.”

CSU’s ECE Department has been a leader in innovation for more than a century. Most recently, the department was awarded a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to lead the U.S. in revolutionizing engineering and computer science education.

Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., AE is a global leader engineering the world’s most advanced power supplies and solutions for semiconductor and industrial manufacturers. AE combines diverse precision power and control technologies with technical expertise and support to ignite innovation around the world.

