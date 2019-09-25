Posted in | Business | Events

ALD Technlogy: Jussi Rautee will Lead Picosun

ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) equipment and solutions provider Picosun Group has appointed Mr. Jussi Rautee, 45, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting from 1st October 2019 on. The appointment continues the changes made at Picosun this year. In June Picosun received a significant investment from Finnish investors and expanded its ownership base when Capman, First Fellow Partners, and Tesi came along.

Mr. Kustaa Poutiainen, the current CEO, will continue as the Chairman of the Board of Picosun Group, and Mr. Juhana Kostamo, Managing Director of Picosun Oy, as the deputy CEO of the Group.

”Picosun is growing fast all around the world, and our ALD technology finds constantly new markets and applications. Jussi Rautee has strong experience in growth leadership in the realm of big, multinational corporations. We are sure that with his skills and expertise, Picosun’s success will continue,” says Poutiainen.

Jussi Rautee holds an M.Sc. in Engineering from Tampere University of Technology. Previously, he has worked in several senior leadership roles at ABB Group in Finland, Australia, USA, and latest in Poland. During these years, he has gained strong and proven track record to execute growth strategies, to lead large global operations and organizations and to develop people.

“It is great to join Picosun Group to take ALD to yet new application areas and industries. Picosun has the best team and technology, and I am convinced that together we can further strengthen the company’s position in the growing market,” continues Rautee.

