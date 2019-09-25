Understanding Powder Behaviour Supports Additive Manufacturing Processes at Formnext 2019

Powder flow specialists, Freeman Technology, will be exhibiting at Formnext in Hall 12 Stand A125 (19-22 November 2019, Frankfurt, Germany). Now part of the Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, the company will be showcasing their material characterisation solutions which can help optimise process performance, increase productivity and improve quality within the Additive Manufacturing (AM) sector.

Freeman Technology – Powder Flow Solutions

The company will be showcasing their flagship instrument, the FT4 Powder Rheometer®, a unique and comprehensive powder tester, which provides automated, reliable and process relevant measurements of bulk material characteristics. Specialising in the measurement of dynamic flow properties, the FT4 also incorporates a Shear Cell (in accordance with ASTM D7981), and the ability to measure bulk properties such as density, compressibility and permeability. Various studies have shown how the diverse and sensitive methodologies provided by this technology enable the detection of minor variations in feedstocks that directly influence performance in AM processes, in a way that traditional characterisation techniques cannot. Powder rheology can therefore support successful optimisation and lifecycle management of powders for AM.

Visitors will also be able to see the SentinelPro from Particulate Systems (a Micromeritics company). This class-leading dynamic image analyser is ideal for AM applications, where material uniformity is necessary to ensure consistent flow rate of feedstocks. The number-based analysis technique employed is capable of single particle analysis and enables detection of agglomerated particles, which can jeopardise material deposition.

Visitors to the Freeman Technology stand will be able meet with the Company’s team of experts to discuss their individual powder handling challenges.

