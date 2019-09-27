ZwickRoell Hardness Testing Solutions at the Quality Show 2019

ZwickRoell will exhibit solutions for hardness testing used in various industry applications at The Quality Show to be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois, October 22-24.

ZwickRoell industry experts will present solutions for the entire spectrum of hardness test methods. The ZwickRoell product line includes a full range of hardness testing equipment for use on metals, plastics, rubber and special materials to all the principal and globally established standards. ZwickRoell's hardness testing solutions range from manual standard applications to fully automatic testing systems.

Today’s ZwickRoell state-of-the-art universal hardness testing machines use innovative electromechanical technology for high-precision testing in a wide range of applications, particularly for quality assurance, production-line testing and in the laboratory.

In addition, visitors to booth #1928 will be able to demo the zwickiLine system for low force materials testing. Specialists will be on hand to discuss application questions and experience up close ZwickRoell’s industry-leading testXpert III testing software.

“We are pleased to exhibit at The Quality Show this year for the first time,” says Florian Liebert, managing director of ZwickRoell in North America. “It is the ideal venue for bringing together manufacturers and providers of solutions for process and product improvement, such as ZwickRoell.”

ZwickRoell hardness testing machines and instruments are based on many years of experience supplying a wide range of equipment around the world in close cooperation with the people who use it. Testers are available for all test methods such as Vickers, Knoop, and Rockwell as well as for instrumented indentation tests.

Source: https://www.zwickroell.com