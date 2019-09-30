Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Business | Events

AGC to Present Reactive Fluoropolymers, PEEK Compounds and more at K 2019

At K 2019, AGC Chemicals Europe will be showcasing new applications for functionalized fluoropolymers in Hall 7a, Stand C12 as well as further developments in PEEK compounds, fluoroelastomers and ion exchange membranes.

Reactive Fluoropolymers for Innovative Material Combinations

AGC's functional fluoropolymers, marketed under the Fluon + brand, are based on an innovative technology that allows for functionalization during the polymerization stage. These high-performance polymers that are modified with reactive groups are ideal for innovative combinations of materials, as compatibilizers for novel polymer blends or in composite and sandwich constructions. In this way thermoplastic composites with certain fluoropolymer properties, for example, can be produced, which also have excellent fiber-matrix adhesion and therefore good mechanical properties.

The new Fluon + EA-2000 is particularly suitable to produce high-speed PCBs or Copper Cladded Laminates (CCL). The adhesive properties of the product make it possible to produce ultra-thin dielectric coatings on copper or other metals that have very low surface roughness. This enables extremely high data transfer rates as required for innovative technologies such as the mobile phone standard, 5G, or IoT (Internet of Things).

Modified PEEK Compounds

AGC's new fluoropolymer-modified PEEK compounds have improved flexibility, impact resistance, wear resistance and better electrical properties than standard grades. They are suitable to produce semi-finished products such as plates, rods and tubes, for gears, housings, wire and cable sheathing and foils. They can be processed by extrusion and injection molding.

Fluoro-elastomers for Media Resistance in Automotive Applications

AFLAS® FEPM Fluoro-elastomers from AGC consist of alternating monomers of tetrafluoroethylene and propylene. This gives them excellent temperature, chemical, fuel, acid, base, solvent, ozone and vapor resistance. The new AFLAS® grades 400E and 600X have been developed for a new laminating technology to produce media-resistant multi-layer hose assemblies for the automotive industry. They are ideal for applications in the automotive engine room where hoses are subjected to high service temperatures and pressures, as well as nitrogen and sulphur oxides, engine oils or other highly aggressive media.

Range of Ion Exchange Membranes

The FORBLUE™ family was launched in 2017 and is AGC´s new brand for providing solutions for separating various chemicals and will be exhibited at K 2019. It consists of:

  • FORBLUE™ S-series is a fluorinated cation exchange membrane based on sulfonic acid polymer that offers a variety of functions depending on grade (high ion selectivity or very low resistance with high mechanical strength and chemical resistance).
  • FORBLUE™ FLEMION™ is a fluorinated cation exchange membrane that offers extremely low resistance and is the preferred product by many customers in the Chlor Alkali Industry. It minimizes the influence of impurities on membranes by investigating the mechanisms of impurities effects. As a result of this process, membranes can achieve stable long-term performance.
  • FORBLUE™ SELEMION™ is a pioneer ion-exchange membrane with long experience since 1950. It can dilute and concentrate ionic materials in a solution and offers solutions for purifying wastewater and recovering and refining valuable materials. A laboratory scale electrodialyzer with SELEMIONTM will also be exhibited.
  • FORBLUE™ sunsep™ is a tubular membrane module that utilizes hollow fibers processed from perfluorinated cation exchange polymer with high moisture-selectivity. It generates dry air necessary for pneumatic devices and functions as key component for gas analytical devices.

