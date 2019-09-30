Posted in | Business | Events

Leading Supplier to Industry Celebrates 7 Millionth Fastener Sold

Zoro UK, a leading supplier of fasteners, fixings, tools and equipment for industry, is celebrating the sale of its 7 millionth fastener since it commenced sales in December 2017.

Chris Matenaers, Marketing Director of Zoro, said: “We value being a reliable part of a supply chain, supplying fasteners to UK industry. Our next day delivery and quality named brands ensure we help to keep the manufacturing production chain moving without unnecessary downtime.”

Zoro supply fasteners to the aerospace, automotive, marine, power, construction, science and rail industries. Fasteners are essential to each of these industries, and their reliability is essential to their sector. The reason for so many different kinds of fastener, says Chris Matenaers, is that the composite used to make the faster determines its qualities.

Mr Matenaers continued: “There are so many varieties of fastener as they are different shapes, have different tips and heads, are made up of different materials and have different properties. For example, screws in the marine industry must be able to withstand salt water corrosion, and so would be different to those needed in the aerospace industry.”

Zoro is a one-stop-shop for more than 250,000 industrial consumables, tools and business supplies with free next day delivery throughout the UK on many of its lines, and currently has almost 50,000 different types of fasteners on its website.

Mr Matenaers said: “We are excited to be celebrating the sale of our 7 millionth fastener. After introducing our new Order Subscription service, we are expecting to sell over 8 million fasteners this year.”

The addition of the new Order Subscription service will be a boon for customers as it will cut down time spent reordering, reduce human error and ensure smooth production.

