Pipette Tips Deliver Superior Liquid Handling and Dispensing

Porvair Sciences has launched a new range of Liquid Handling Pipette Tip Filters that provide unmatched capabilities to block out aerosol and liquid contaminants.

Using our proprietary Vyon® porous plastics, the new pipette tip filters are fully compliant with FDA, USP Class VI and European Pharmacopoeia statutory regulations as well as being free from heavy metals.  The unique combination of these ultra-clean materials, with excellent porosity properties, overcomes the traditional pipette tip challenges of reproducibility during high volume manufacturing and issues with cross-contamination. Manufacturing to tight tolerances with an excellent edge finish ensures our pipette tip filters always provide an optimum fit into your pipette tip enabling labs to routinely achieve superior liquid handling and dispensing. Porvair pipette tip filters are produced using state-of-the-art inline technology for measuring air flow and thickness which delivers highly consistent products that ensure the robustness and reproducibility of your liquid handling.

Hilary Bishop, Product Manager, Porous Products

For further information please visit https://www.vyonporousplastics.com/pipette-tip-filters/.

