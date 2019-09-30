Saki Demonstrates 2D and 3D AOI and 3D SPI Systems at Productronica India in the PCI, iNETest, and Prosem Booths

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, will present its 2D and 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) systems at Productronica India 2019. Productronica India is being held September 25-27 at the India Expo Center, Noida, Delhi, India. Saki technical experts will be available at the following booths: PCI booth PA11, iNETest booth PC11, and Prosem booth PE45.

"India is a vibrant market for electronics development and production, with an emphasis on quality control, so inspection and measurement systems are a critical part of their electronics assembly process," said Jayson Moy, general manager, Saki Asia Pacific Pte Ltd-Singapore. "Saki provides India's electronics companies with a complete line-up of automated inspection systems that work on a common platform and software for easy set-up and operation. These products meet the highest standards to ensure accurate and reliable inspection, measurement, and M2M communication."

Saki's 3D AOI and SPI systems are one of the fastest and most accurate 3D inspection and measurement systems in the world. They offer a choice of three resolutions-7μm, 12μm, and 18μm-and come in both single and dual lanes with platforms that handle board sizes up to 870mm width and inspect and measure components up to 25mm in height with 1µm resolution, practically eliminating escapes and false calls. An optical head and 6-stage ring lighting provide seamless illumination for all types of components, side cameras provide multiple vision angles, and circular lighting gives consistent illumination throughout the field of view. The systems capture extremely clear, detailed images with no shadowing for inspection of the most challenging defects, such as non-wetting solder, lifted leads, tombstones, reverses, and height variations.

Source: http://www.sakiglobal.com/