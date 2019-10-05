Visit SHENMAO at the SMTA Long Island Conference & Exhibition

SHENMAO America, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the SMTA Long Island Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Melville Marriott in Melville, NY. The company will showcase its PF735-PQ10 low temperature solder (LTS) and SM-862 Liquid Flux.

SHENMAO’s LTS refers to the solder alloy with liquidus below eutectic Sn/Pb37 (183 °C). PF735-PQ10 is a no clean, zero-halogen, low melting point, lead-free solder paste. The peak reflow temperature can decrease to as low as 160 °C. Additionally, the reflow temperature of SAC series solder paste is much higher than the glass transition temperature (Tg) of substrates. The warpage becomes a serious issue and generates production yield loss as combining abovementioned factors. LTS paste can reduce the reflow temperature to below 200 °C, hence decreasing PCB and substrate deformation.

SM-862 is a ROL0 (J-STD-004B), tack-free, no-clean flux designed for use in numerous automated and selective soldering applications. It is a rosin-containing flux designed to leave less residue and minimum bridges. SM-862 produces highly reliable assemblies meeting the toughest reliability requirements. It offers stable quality, good hole-fill, and excellent wettability and solderability.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will feature a top-rated tech forum with three sessions:

Topic 1 (12:30 p.m.): “Modern Conformal Coating – Equipment, Techniques, & Process Issues” by Jon Urquhart, Director - Global Application Engineering PVA

The conformal coating process has evolved greatly from the days of hand masking electronic assemblies and placing them into high-pressure spray booths and dip tanks to apply the liquid

coatings. Machine developments have provided the ability to use multiple applicators and sometimes multiple fluids to meet the target result. As the equipment became more sophisticated, so have the circuitry designs that have created tighter coating requirements and smaller process windows. Fluids used for coating and masking also have developed, enabling the use of new process techniques not typically employed in conformal coating. Not all end users have the same requirements. Defining the end goal of a conformal coating process and understanding the equipment capability with various application techniques will be discussed plus additional tips to identifying process issues.

Topic 2 (1:45 p.m.): “Deadly Sins of SMT” by Phil Zarrow, President and Principal Consultant, ITM Consulting

This presentation identifies the “deadly sins” of SMT assembly, both for Pb-free and “leaded” processes. Besides the symptoms and consequences of each type of error, root-cause, rectification and prevention techniques will be presented. Best Practices will be discussed for each of the key process steps. The workshop will provide the participant with an understanding of how to identify and correct the most common SMT assembly problems. It will include identification of vendor and source problems including components and materials as well as design related problems.

Topic 3 (2:45 p.m.): “Understanding the New IPC J-STD 001-G Amendment 1 Cleanliness Testing Standard” by Mike Konrad, President & Founder, Aqueous Technologies

The widely anticipated revised cleanliness testing standard is now active. What’s next? This presentation will cover the requirements of the new IPC J-STD001-G Amendment 1 cleanliness testing standard. What’s new, what stays the same? This presentation will uncover the details of the new standard, especially the “Objective Evidence” requirement of the new specification.

The event will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and no pre-registration is needed. Attendees will receive free admission, free lunch and free entrance to the technical sessions. Additionally, more than 65 exhibits will be available.

Source: www.shenmao.com