Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films

PVA Wins 2019 EM Best of Industry Award for Best Dispensing Equipment

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, is pleased to announce that it received the 2019 EM Best of Industry Award in the category of Best Dispensing Equipment. The award was presented to the company during productronica India 2019 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

When precision matters, manufacturers around the globe rely on PVA's dispensing equipment. PVA makes manufacturing easier with customer driven solutions used in industries ranging from solar, semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly fluid dispensing solutions and custom automation products.

EM Best of Industry Awards celebrates excellence in the market. The award program honors leading performers in the industry, including best individual contributors and organizations that drive the industry forward, and provide them with a platform to showcase their achievements and product successes.

Source: https://pva.net/

