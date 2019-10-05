BTU International to Present Free Vacuum Reflow Workshop at ACI

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing markets, will host a Vacuum Reflow Workshop on November 5, 2019, at ACI Technologies in Philadelphia, PA. The one-day workshop will take place from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and will feature a live demonstration with X-ray analysis.

Fred Dimock, manager of process technology for BTU International, will present “Operation of a Vacuum Reflow Oven with Void Reduction Data.” The presentation will provide an overview of the vacuum reflow process and explain the reason vacuum reflow is of interest to the electronic assembly industry. Additionally, Dimock will present a report on data from a vacuum reflow void reduction experiment completed at the Universal Instruments Process Laboratory.

The presentation will be followed by a live demonstration of a BTU Pyramax™ Vacuum Reflow Oven. An X-ray comparison of thermal pads on surface mount boards from the vacuum process and a standard non-vacuum process will be shown.

Dimock has taught numerous SMTA solder reflow classes and has participated in the 5-45 subcommittee for the development of IPC-7801 Reflow Oven Process Control Standard. He wrote the chapter on solder reflow for the ‘Handbook of Electronic Assembly’ and “A Guide to SMTA Certification’ by Dr. Lasky and Jim Hall. Dimock holds an associate degree in Mechanical Design from Wentworth in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in Ceramic Engineering from the State University of New York at Alfred (SUNY).

Source: www.btu.com