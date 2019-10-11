HRSflow at K Show: State-Of-The-Art Hot Runner Solutions to be Presented Live at Partner Sites

At K 2019, which takes place from 16 to 23 October in Düsseldorf, challenging state-of-the-art applications of HRSflow’s FLEXflow hot runner technology will be presented at several booths of partnering machine producers. Some of these will use the company’s FLEXflow One electrically driven valve gate technology, where an additional control unit is not required during the injection process.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag (Hall 15, Stand D22) will showcase the injection molding of an interactive dashboard which completely redesigns the vehicle interior. The part is a clear example of how HRSflow’s FLEXflow Technology can manage back injection of Polycarbonate (PC) on IMD film, avoiding typical aesthetical defects of the application. The process also includes overmolding of capacitive sensors on the back side to provide a complete part after injection. Project partners also include Kurz and Werkzeugbau Siegfried Hofmann.

ENGEL (Hall 15, Stand B42-C58) will present three applications of HRSflow’s hot runner systems:

The injection molding of a complex PMMA lightguide produced with a 5 point-gating FLEXflow hot runner system in a complex family tool, resulting in an ultra-clean optical grade part for longer and more complex LED structures. Project partners include Volvo Cars, Inglass, DBM, Uddeholm, Cumsa, Kistler and Arkema.

A lightweight automotive door module using a HRSflow hydraulic system to allow balanced overmolding of shaped organic sheets, made of glass fiber and using polypropylene as their matrix material. This is currently the only production cell in the world to simultaneously process three differently shaped organic sheets thanks to the targeted selection made by Brose after a variety of simulations. The mold has been produced by GK Tool. A further project partner was Kingfa.

A ruler, injection molded from 100% recycled ABS, using a HRSflow hot runner system to maintain consistent shot weight and overcome other issues often connected with processing of recycled plastics.

Related Stories HRScool Enables Hot Runner Systems with Uncooled Cylinder

Wittmann Battenfeld (Hall 15, Stand C06) will present the injection molding of a demonstrator cover integrating backlight functions and a 3D shaped capacitive sensor. The PC/ABS part, produced with a FLEXflow One hot runner system, is an example of back-injection on the new VarioForm film from Kurz. The mold has been produced by GK Tool.

KraussMaffei (Hall 15, Stand C24) will showcase the production of an A-pillar interior component, back-injected on Alcantara through a FLEXflow One 2 drops system. The project was conceived in cooperation with other partners such as Georg Kaufmann Formenbau AG (GKTool), Alcantara S.p.A and Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG.

Yizumi (Hall 13, Stand D80) will present the production of an automotive engine cover realized with a FLEXflow One system, the electrically driven valve gate technology where an additional control unit is not required during the injection process. The engine cover made of reinforced polymer with PUR overmolding for a scratch resistant surface by Frimo. The part is a lightweight under the hood application conceived by GK Concept’s (Germany) expertise.

Arburg (Hall 13, Stand A13) will use a PCR (post-consumer recyclate) derived from household waste to produce a handle for the safety door of ALLROUNDER injection moulding machines. An electric two-component ALLROUNDER 630 A produces the handle from PCR and TPE by using the ProFoam foaming process. Both foamed halves of the handle are mounted in the mold and then partially overmolded with the soft component. The hot runner system with two drops valve gate has been designed by HRSflow in order to ensure to perfect balancing of the two different cavities. A second system is used to inject the TPE component. A further project partner was Weber.

At their own booth (Hall1, Stand D05) HRSflow will present challenging applications of their FLEXflow hot runner technology together with recent developments targeted to improve the injection molding process. These include examples for perfectly balanced Family Tools with extremely different part volumes, an extended cylinder range including a new series of Pneumatic Cylinders, the new SA series of nozzles for small shot weights and HRScool, HRSflow’s innovative solution for hot runner injection molding in which water cooling of the associated actuators can be completely eliminated for the most common applications.

Source: https://www.hrsflow.com/eng/