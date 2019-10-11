Posted in | 3D Printing

PVA Acquires Medical Device Company Specializing in 3D Printing Technology

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, is pleased to announce that it has acquired additive manufacturing startup Create Orthotics & Prosthetics. Under terms of the agreement, PVA now owns all Create O&P software and intellectual property. All Create O&P employees have been absorbed into PVA’s current operations.

The acquisition of Create O&P is the foundation of a new Medical Device Division that PVA intends to expand as the company continues to diversify its product line beyond the traditional core electronics assembly market. Additive manufacturing technology also will become part of PVA’s core business and will be unveiled at The ASSEMBLY Show on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in Rosemont, Illinois.

PVA Managing Director – Global Sales and Marketing, Frank Hart commented: “Additive manufacturing is becoming a necessary function for rapid prototyping and tooling, and mitigates design risk for PVA’s core customers. We really see this as a multi-purpose solution that strengthens Create O&P’s traditional medical market and brings PVA’s end-users a flexible, affordable solution to augment their manufacturing process. The technology PVA is acquiring is going to have a tremendous influence on how our customers can manufacture in the future.”

Create O&P sells 3D printers that produce artificial limbs through an additive manufacturing process at a fraction of the time and cost of custom produced prosthetics. Early adopters for this technology have been Veteran Administration hospitals. The end use of Create O&P products was a big motivator for PVA President, Tony Hynes, as he aims to make prosthetics faster, less expensive and more comfortable for disabled veterans.

Create O&P was founded in 2012 in Lake Placid, NY. In August 2018 the business relocated to Albany, NY when they contracted PVA to design and manufacture their third-generation prosthetics printer.

PVA President, Tony Hynes stated: “The ability for Create O&P grow at a rapid pace was directly tied to their ability to strengthen engineering, efficiently scale manufacturing, and develop a global support structure. These are all qualities that are strengths of PVA. The resources we can provide are only going to ignite growth in this business.”

