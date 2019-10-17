New Laboratory Products in the Limelight at Lab Innovations

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, will see a number of new product introductions at Birmingham’s NEC, 30 & 31 October.

Many of the award-winning shows’ exhibitors will be launching or highlighting their very latest laboratory innovations, services and solutions - from general lab equipment and informatics, to larger scale industrial and cleanroom technology. 10% bigger than last year, the event will feature 160+ lab suppliers both large and small, exhibiting hundreds of cutting-edge products, including leading brands and novel solutions for all areas of the lab environment.

With so many new products under one roof, Lab Innovations makes seeing, sourcing and procuring new laboratory technology simple for visitors, aided by features such as the Lab Connect meeting planner so they can make the most of their time at the show. In addition to visiting the exhibitors’ stands, visitors can find out more about the latest products and services in the Live Lab theatre, at the SelectScience ‘Seals of Quality’ awards, and through the ‘Innovation Gallery’, sponsored by Innovation DB.

Novel products highlighted in the Innovation Gallery have been selected for their ability to enable scientists to perform their work more effectively, and will be showcased on the show’s ‘Innovation Trail’ tours. These include: SPECTRO’s SPECTROGREEN inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer (ICP-OES) with new revolutionary Dual Side-On Interface (DSOI) technology; Shimadzu’s Nexera UHPLC with A.I. that detects and resolves issues automatically to simplify lab management and increase throughput; SCP Sciences’ NovaWAVE SA standalone microwave digestion tunnel system for improving productivity through automation; A&D Instruments’ Apollo GF-A/GX-K series multi-functional precision balances with impact shock detection; BRAND’s HandyStep® touch, the first repetitive pipette with touchscreen operation; Eppendorf’s new Conical Tubes 25 mL that fills the gap between the volumes of traditional conical tubes for cell biology applications; and from Appleton Woods, the BioEcho EchoLUTION cell culture DNA Kit with proprietary single-step technology.

SelectScience will host its second annual awards event dedicated to celebrating its Seals of Quality programme which helps scientists to quickly identify the products that are most highly rated by their peers. This year’s awards presentations will take place in the Live Lab zone on Wednesday, October 30, 3:30-4:30 pm. The Live Lab will also see new product demonstrations on SAAS LIMS, by Eusoft, Micro GC Fusion, by Inficon, and on UHPLC with Artificial Intelligence, by Shimadzu.

Numerous new products supporting routine laboratory functions will be on show. These include Radwag’s new Synergy Lab line of microbalances and analytical balances; Peak Scientific’s Genius XE 35 nitrogen generator; new pipettes and shakers from IKA; and the world’s only remote controlled MasterflexLive™ Peristaltic Pumps from Cole-Parmer. The event will also feature many analytical technologies, including Mitsubishi moisture meters and NIC mercury analysers from A1-environsciences and Novacyt’s PathFlow™ rapid infectious disease testing portfolio.

One of Lab Innovations’ main themes is sustainability and there will be a range of new energy-efficient equipment to look out for, including STARLAB’s GuardOne® workstation, LTE-Scientific’s eco-drying glassware cabinet, as well as biological safety cabinets from Esco and Haier Biomedical. SLS will be also be exclusively introducing to the UK the iWash™ cell counter slide washer, which can reduce plastic waste by cleaning slides for re-use (in under 30 seconds).

Josh Chapman, Scientific Laboratory Supplies, explained why Lab Innovations is a real priority on the SLS calendar and is proud to be its Official Distribution Partner again. “Every year Lab Innovations has grown, with more products and people to see than ever before. In fact, we are building on the great success of previous years and are increasing the size of our SLS Pavilion to include 16 ‘pods’ showcasing some of our key supply partners. This gives visitors the chance to see even more new technologies and discuss their lab requirements, whilst interacting with like-minded people.”

Affirming why she visits Lab Innovations, Natalie Cole, Chemist, Biolab Medical Unit, added: “It’s fantastic seeing all the different equipment that’s now available, as well as learning things about lab products that I wouldn’t have known otherwise. I love coming to this great, all-round event and seeing all the new innovations I would really like to have!”

