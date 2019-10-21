KIC: #1 Solution for Turning Heat Into Data at productronica

KIC announced that it will exhibit in Hall A4, Booth 506 at Productronica, scheduled to take place Nov. 12-15, 2019 at the Neue Messe München in Munich, Germany. The KIC Europe team will discuss Industry 4.0 automation, traceability, NPI setup, machine verification, and more, all for your thermal processes; reflow, wave solder and cure. RPI i4.0. is a simple solution and a great way to start your Industry 4.0 journey, changing heat to data on your reflow oven.

The key is to make sure you have actionable data across the manufacturing line to make well informed decisions. There is data collection on most machines and in addition inspection results possible after printing with SPI, after placement with AOI, and at the end of the line with AOI. But what about reflow?

With RPI i4.0, KIC has introduced the next level of inspection for the reflow process. Knowing that your production reflow temperature profile is inspected and monitored to maintain process control, traceability and quality solder joints for every product run through your oven is a must. This critical data should be a part of your overall Industry 4.0 smart factory solution to ensure all production through the oven is within specifications and that profile data is readily available for each individual board.

Step right into the built-in Reflow Process Inspection and monitoring system – KIC RPI i4.0. It automatically acquires profile data from each PCB soldered in the reflow or curing oven, in real-time. Along with NPI setup tools, machine verification tools, and state of the art profile datalogging, this new ecosystem offers real-time thermal process dashboard and traceability, reduced scrap and rework, fast defect troubleshooting, lower electricity use and more. Browser based data search and analytic features also save engineers valuable time.

With RPI i4.0, and KIC’s NPI and process setup tools, all relevant data can connect to the factory MES or your factory data collection system to be easily shared with personnel and can be accessed from any authorized PC or mobile device. This enhanced level of automation delivers improved line utilization and productivity.

Move toward the future of line connectivity, flexible production, machine learning and real-time insight.

Source: https://kicthermal.com/