Posted in | Composites

Rockwood Composites Celebrates Delivering 2,500th Part to Roxel with New Contract Award

Rockwood Composites today (22 October 2019) announced that it had delivered its 2,500th part to Roxel, Europe’s leading manufacturer of tactical propulsion systems. This marks the half-way point of a contract which ends in May 2021 and the company will continue to provide parts at a rate of around 120 per month.

The suite of parts includes covers and screens for air to air and air to ground missile systems. The complex features and overall thickness need to be tightly controlled. Parts are made from a high temperature glass-epoxy pre-preg. Rockwood’s matched-metal compression moulding technique is ideally suited to these parts, providing precision high volume mouldings. All parts are fully CNC machined and supplied paint ready on a just in time basis

Related Stories

Commenting on the partnership, Laura Woodcock of Roxel UK said: “Rockwood are consistently reliable, they produce the parts efficiently and deliver them on time and within budget – they did exactly what they said they’d do. It’s great working with them.”

Rockwood Composites Managing Director, Mark Crouchen, added: “As specialists in compression and bladder moulding, we have taken component manufacture to the next level. These processes allow an extraordinary variety of parts to be made with levels of complexity that other methods would find hard to match. The partnership with Roxel has enabled us to apply this technology consistently over years.”

​Rockwood designs and manufactures composite components using out-of-autoclave techniques compression and bladder moulding of pre-preg composite material in metal tooling. They deliver cost effective solutions to technically demanding problems, showcasing first class quality components, promptly delivered into a wide range of sectors.

The team at Rockwood has been supplying aerospace, defence and nuclear industries for over 25 years with a proven track record of delivering complex structures.

Rockwood Composites are exhibiting at Advanced Engineering Show 2019. Visit the team at stand number M34 to learn more about bespoke manufacturing solutions.

Source: https://www.rockwoodcomposites.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rockwood Composites. (2019, November 06). Rockwood Composites Celebrates Delivering 2,500th Part to Roxel with New Contract Award. AZoM. Retrieved on November 06, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52415.

  • MLA

    Rockwood Composites. "Rockwood Composites Celebrates Delivering 2,500th Part to Roxel with New Contract Award". AZoM. 06 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52415>.

  • Chicago

    Rockwood Composites. "Rockwood Composites Celebrates Delivering 2,500th Part to Roxel with New Contract Award". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52415. (accessed November 06, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Rockwood Composites. 2019. Rockwood Composites Celebrates Delivering 2,500th Part to Roxel with New Contract Award. AZoM, viewed 06 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52415.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Gunshot residue is carried in the cloud of smoke that is released when a gun fires. That smoke contains many particles. In this interview, Jeroen Smulders discusses the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution.

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »