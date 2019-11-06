Posted in | Business | Events

Inovaxe’s Lisa Owens to Provide Demos on Smart Material Storage Software at SMTA Expos in California

Inovaxe, a world leader and provider of innovative material handling and inventory control systems, will exhibit at the SMTA San Diego and LA/Orange County Expo & Tech Forums. The San Diego Expo is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the California Center for the Arts Escondido in Escondido, CA.

The LA/Orange County Expo & Tech Forum will take place Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at The Grand Event Center in Long Beach, CA. Inovaxe National Sales Manager Lisa Owens will provide live demos of the company’s Smart Material Storage Technology and software.

InoAuto Smart Racks help operators to find parts in less than four seconds and substantially reduces machine setup time. The typical ROI is less than four months.  The throughput is five times faster than the typical robotic storage systems at less than one third of the total cost and less than one quarter of  the square footage. Multiple racks can communicate within the same network.  The units are ESD compliant and require virtually no maintenance.

Only one operator is required to utilize the Smart Stockroom system, reducing labor costs. The system does not require the operator to scan any location as InoAuto will automatically detect each reel’s location as they are scanned and randomly placed in the rack by the operator.  The InoAuto software tracks each individual reel, providing enhanced inventory accuracy and full traceability.

