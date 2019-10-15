Posted in | Materials Processing | Events

Inovaxe SMART Storage Systems Locate Parts in 4 Seconds – Learn More at SMTA Space Coast

Inovaxe, a world leader and provider of innovative material handling and inventory control systems, will exhibit at the SMTA Space Coast Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Florida. The Inovaxe team will have an IA200-SC unit for demonstration of its Smart Material Storage Technology and software.  The InoAuto software tracks each individual reel, providing enhanced inventory accuracy and full traceability.  

The SMART InoAuto ultra-lean material handling systems enable users to locate parts in less than four seconds and return a part in less than eight seconds. The carts are mobile or fixed, store from 560 reels in 0.23 m2 or store 1120 reels in 0.42 m2, and the ROI is less than six months. Inovaxe has provided manufacturers with the capabilities to substantially streamline their material handling systems and achieve the following benefits:

  • More than 90 percent labor reduction in pulling kits and returning parts
  • More than 90 percent space reduction for storing SMT parts and kits
  • Reduction of set up time and increase in machine up time
  • Reduction of operator travel time by 60 percent
  • Eliminates paper for kit pull and feeder loading operation
  • Drastically enhance inventory accuracy without counting parts
  • Substantially reduce errors in the feeder set up operation
  • Typical ROI is less than three to six months

