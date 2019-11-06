Indium Corporation Highlights Company’s 85 Years of Innovation at Productronica

Indium Corporation will continue to celebrate its 85th anniversary by featuring some of its industry-leading and newest alloys at Productronica, November 12-15, in Munich, Germany.

Since its founding, Indium Corporation has continued to research and develop new solutions for common industry issues of the day, while anticipating the industry’s future needs and challenges. Originating with an exploration into the benefits and interesting properties of indium metal, Indium Corporation has continually explored and advanced the materials science behind alloy and solder materials development.

The company’s 200+ available alloys include two new, innovative solutions:

Durafuse TM LT, a low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high-reliability in low-temperature applications that require a reflow temperature below 210°C. Durafuse TM LT offers improved drop shock resilience, outclassing BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and performing better than SAC305 with optimum process setup.

To learn more about Indium Corporation’s innovations in materials science, visit the company at Productronica, Hall A4, Booth 214.

