Indium Corporation Highlights Company’s 85 Years of Innovation at Productronica

Indium Corporation will continue to celebrate its 85th anniversary by featuring some of its industry-leading and newest alloys at Productronica, November 12-15, in Munich, Germany.

Since its founding, Indium Corporation has continued to research and develop new solutions for common industry issues of the day, while anticipating the industry’s future needs and challenges. Originating with an exploration into the benefits and interesting properties of indium metal, Indium Corporation has continually explored and advanced the materials science behind alloy and solder materials development.

The company’s 200+ available alloys include two new, innovative solutions:

  • DurafuseTM LT, a low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high-reliability in low-temperature applications that require a reflow temperature below 210°C. DurafuseTM LT offers improved drop shock resilience, outclassing BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and performing better than SAC305 with optimum process setup.
  • Indalloy®292, an alloy engineered to provide advanced reliability for high-performance applications, offers excellent thermal cycling performance at -40–150°C conditions, high shear strength, and low solder joint cracking. Indalloy®292 offers outstanding printability, stability, and enhanced SIR performance when paired with Indium8.9HF.

To learn more about Indium Corporation’s innovations in materials science, visit the company at Productronica, Hall A4, Booth 214.

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Source: http://www.indium.com/

