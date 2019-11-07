Posted in | Business | Events

Join Us at the 2019 Aiche Annual Meeting in Orlando

The AIChE Annual Meeting (10 – 15 November, Hyatt Regency, Orlando, FL, USA) is the premier educational forum for chemical engineers interested in innovation and professional growth. Academic and industry experts will cover wide range of topics relevant to cutting-edge research, new technologies, and emerging growth areas in chemical engineering.

At this year’s event Tim Freeman (Managing Director, Freeman Technology) will be presenting on a number of topics relevant to a variety of powder processing industries, that highlight the need for a multivariate approach to powder characterisation:

  • “Identifying the Impact of Processing on the Physical Properties of AM Powders and Their Subsequent Reuse”
    Poster Session: Particle Technology Forum; 12 November; 3.30pm – 5.00pm (Hyatt Regency Orlando, Regency Ballroom R/S)
  • “Quantifying the Extent and Rate of Caking in Food Powders”
    Session: Transport Phenomena, Rheology, and Mixing in Food Processing and Engineering (Invited Talks); 13 November; 10.00am – 10.30am (Hyatt Regency Orlando, Celebration 9)
  • “Evaluating the Potential Benefits of Cohesion”
    Session: Solids Handling: Characterization and Heat Transfer; 14 November; 4.54pm – 5.15pm (Hyatt Regency Orlando, Bayhill 21)
  • “Comparative Study of Sugar Powder Consistency Using an FT4 Powder Rheometer and Drag Force Flow (DFF) Sensor”
    Session: Characterization and Measurement in Powder Processing; 14 November; 1.06pm – 1.24pm (Hyatt Regency Orlando, Bayhill 21)

For more information on this year’s event please go to - https://www.aiche.org/conferences/aiche-annual-meeting/2019

Source: http://www.freemantech.co.uk/

