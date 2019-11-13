Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Avantium and R&F Chemical to Co-produce Renewable Polymers for PEF Applications

Avantium Renewable Polymers and R&F Chemical announce their marketing and development partnership for high-value markets for PEF in electronics and smart packaging in Korea. This partnership is a further validation of Avantium’s strategy to focus on high-value applications for PEF (polyethylene furanoate) for its 5 kilotons Flagship Plant with a planned opening in 2023, announced on the Technology & Markets Day of Avantium in June 2019.

Using Avantium’s Plants-To-Plastics Technology for Sustainability

With the announced partnership of R&F Chemical with Avantium Renewable Polymers, Avantium has expanded its relationship with R&F Chemical into the area of PEF, a 100% plant-based and fully recyclable performance polymer based on Avantium’s proprietary YXY plants-to-plastics technology.

Marcel Lubben, Managing Director of Avantium Renewable Polymers, comments “Avantium Renewable Polymers sees fast-growing interest for PEF in high-value markets across the globe. R&F Chemical is highly respected as a leader in the development and marketing of high-performance sustainable plastics. The South Korean industry is deeply committed to innovation. We are therefore very pleased to enter into a partnership with R&F Chemical who brings us access to important market players in South Korea.”

Extended Partnership to Enter Electronics & Smart Packaging Market

The Catalysis business unit of Avantium already joined forces with R&F Chemical in 2018 to boost its Catalysis business in South Korea. R&F Chemical brings a long-standing and excellent network in polymers and chemicals in South Korea, which has a highly advanced performance materials and chemical sector. Through R&F Chemical, Avantium Renewable Polymers expects to enter this market for high-value applications such as electronics and smart packaging.

Peter Park, CEO of R&F Chemical, adds: “We are honored to work together with Avantium to make Avantium’s PEF available to high-value performance products in South Korea. PEF has the capacity to significantly improve the performance and sustainability of our customers' end products.”

Source: https://www.avantium.com

