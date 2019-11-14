Posted in | Business | Events

BTU International Picks Up 5th Award for Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it was awarded a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Soldering – Reflow for its Aqua Scrub™ Flux Management Technology. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, November 12, 2019, ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

Related Stories

Aqua Scrub Technology is BTU’s next-generation solder reflow flux management system. The patent-pending design uses an aqueous-based scrubber technology compatible with most known paste and flux types. The flux and solution are automatically contained and packaged for disposal.

“Aqua Scrub is really making a difference for high volume manufacturers that have long struggled with how to deal with the sheer volume of flux that they are processing,” said Bob Bouchard, corporate marketing manager for BTU.   “It’s really innovative, and I’m so proud it’s being recognized by the industry,” added Bouchard.

The Aqua Scrub has a very attractive cost of ownership and is designed to decrease operational cost by 4X compared to traditional condensation systems. Reduction in cost can be attributed to reduced downtime, labor and disposal costs.

The Aqua Scrub is purpose-built as a stand-alone system that can be easily retrofitted on PYRAMAX™ reflow ovens already in the field as well as being configured on new PYRAMAX ovens. This self-contained unit mounts on the back side of the oven to minimize the impact on oven operation and factory floor space.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: https://www.btu.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BTU International. (2019, November 14). BTU International Picks Up 5th Award for Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica. AZoM. Retrieved on November 14, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52525.

  • MLA

    BTU International. "BTU International Picks Up 5th Award for Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica". AZoM. 14 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52525>.

  • Chicago

    BTU International. "BTU International Picks Up 5th Award for Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52525. (accessed November 14, 2019).

  • Harvard

    BTU International. 2019. BTU International Picks Up 5th Award for Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica. AZoM, viewed 14 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52525.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Scott D. Mittl, Vice President of Sales at Insaco®, gave us an insight into how they serve customers by manufacturing their ceramic part designs using materials such as sapphire for in-body medical applications.

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »