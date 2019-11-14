BTU International Picks Up 5th Award for Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that it was awarded a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Soldering – Reflow for its Aqua Scrub™ Flux Management Technology. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, November 12, 2019, ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

Aqua Scrub Technology is BTU’s next-generation solder reflow flux management system. The patent-pending design uses an aqueous-based scrubber technology compatible with most known paste and flux types. The flux and solution are automatically contained and packaged for disposal.

“Aqua Scrub is really making a difference for high volume manufacturers that have long struggled with how to deal with the sheer volume of flux that they are processing,” said Bob Bouchard, corporate marketing manager for BTU. “It’s really innovative, and I’m so proud it’s being recognized by the industry,” added Bouchard.

The Aqua Scrub has a very attractive cost of ownership and is designed to decrease operational cost by 4X compared to traditional condensation systems. Reduction in cost can be attributed to reduced downtime, labor and disposal costs.

The Aqua Scrub is purpose-built as a stand-alone system that can be easily retrofitted on PYRAMAX™ reflow ovens already in the field as well as being configured on new PYRAMAX ovens. This self-contained unit mounts on the back side of the oven to minimize the impact on oven operation and factory floor space.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: https://www.btu.com/