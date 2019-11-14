Weller Receives Global Technology Award for New Active Soldering Tips

Weller Tools, the world’s No.1 brand in hand soldering solutions, announces that it was awarded a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Hand Soldering for its Active Tip Range. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 ceremony that took place during Productronica in Munich, Germany.

Weller’s expanded tip series offers the highest precision, while maximizing performance and power. The tips work with the high performance WX platform of soldering stations.

Widest range of high-end soldering tips

Whether in the electronics field, medical technology or aerospace field, the industry is moving faster and the components are steadily becoming smaller, more complex and more powerful.

The soldering industry is no different and in order to meet these increasing demands, Weller is expanding its existing Active RT soldering tip series. Weller has and will continue to offer the widest range of these high-end soldering tips – all linked to one single soldering station from the WX series.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: https://www.weller-tools.com/index.html