Xometry Supplies Adds Plastics to Materials Offering

Xometry, the largest on-demand marketplace for custom manufacturing, today announced the addition of Acetal Copolymer Plastics to the Xometry Supplies eCommerce marketplace.

Acetal Copolymer Plastic, also known as POM thermoplastic, is easily machined and is known for its strength, stiffness, and durability. Acetal Copolymer Extruded Sheets are an ideal material for working in wet conditions due to a low absorption rate, high heat-resistance, and the ability to be heated and cooled without the form being affected. The material will be offered in a natural, white, and black extruded sheet.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Acetal to our product catalog. This launch is a big step forward for the Xometry Supplies business, and it is the first step in our expansion of the Supplies raw material catalog in Q4 2019,” said Jaa Aguilar, Xometry Supplies’ General Manager. “Supplies launched earlier this year with one raw material--Aluminum 6061. We’ve seen tremendous success and response from our customers with just a single raw material. Adding Acetal allows us to respond to the need identified by our customers for custom-cut plastics.”

Xometry Supplies launched in January 2019 to provide cost-effective, fast industrial materials and tooling to Xometry Partners and manufacturing facilities. The Supplies marketplace now offers over 115,000 SKUs of tools, Aluminum 6061, and Acetal Copolymer Plastic.

Xometry Supplies is only one of the three sub-services Xometry provides. The first is custom manufacturing; the company offers 11 different manufacturing processes including CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, additive manufacturing, and injection molding through its network of over 3,000 Manufacturing Partners. Xometry also recently rolled out its newest service, Xometry Finishing Services, an online network of post-processing suppliers specializing in anodizing, heat treatment, mechanical finishing, metal plating, painting and marking, and military spec. coating.

Source: http://www.xometry.com/