Brand Print Announces New Show in India

The organizer of the Brand Print and Labelexpo Global Series’ of international trade shows, Tarsus Group, has unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio of events targeting the branded print market - Brand Print India 2020.

Brand Print India 2020 is to take place between 29 October and 1 November at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, and will be co-located with the well-established Labelexpo India 2020. In doing so, the whole print supply chain will be connected under one roof.

As with other Brand Print shows, which are aimed at printers of all types of signage, promotional materials and collateral for brands, Brand Print India 2020 is intended to be a one-stop shop for all their large format and digital printing needs, focusing on fast-growing areas of the print market. These includes point of sale, point of display, fleet graphics, sampling packs, collation packs, corrugated luxury packaging and promotional graphics.

Show floor exhibitors will primarily be leading manufacturers of large format printing machinery, software and materials, there to educate printers on the best technology choices for them to grow their business in this rapidly expanding market.

Running simultaneously to this, Labelexpo India 2020 will place manufacturers of label and package printing machinery right in front of printers and brand owners in India. The show continues to go from strength to strength – the last edition in 2018 reported its largest and fastest growing event to date, attracting almost 10,000 trade buyers of print machinery. The 2020 edition will be even larger, with a move to a more open-plan layout at India Expo Centre offering an enhanced visitor and exhibitor experience. This also applies to the Brand Print show floor at the venue.

Collectively, the two shows present a unique opportunity for printers to explore the synergies between different parts of the whole print industry in one place. Lisa Milburn, managing director Brand Print and Labelexpo Global Series, explained:

“We are delighted to add India to our growing Brand Print portfolio as what we are offering is an incredibly important business platform for buyers to explore the endless possibilities of large format and digital print. India is an emerging market where a rapidly growing youth-led consumer demand, coupled with the rise of global brands choosing to invest in the region, is driving massive growth in the branded print market.”

Milburn added: “The co-location of Brand Print India will be a fantastic asset to Labelexpo India as it allows us to strategically connect the entire print supply chain at a single location for the very first time in the region; from manufacturers showcasing machinery and technology, to general printers aiming to specialise, labeling and packaging specialists considering expansion, and brand owners looking to realize their vision. In doing so, we can leverage all levels of print decision-making influence, right from the factory door through to the shop floor.”

Milburn will be available for interview at the forthcoming Labelexpo Asia 2019, taking place at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), between 3-6 December 2019. A combined Labelexpo and Brand Print Global Series press conference takes place from 10.30-11.30am on 3 December.

Source: https://www.brandprint-expo.com/