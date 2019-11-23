DSM: New Partnership to Develop 3D Printed Polyurethane Parts

Royal DSM has announced a new partnership with Chromatic 3D Materials and German RepRap (GRR). Together, the three partners will ensure that manufacturers across a wide range of industries have access to the resources and expertise needed to print high-performance, flexible parts using Chromatic's line of polyurethane (PU) materials.

Collaboration to Remove 3D Printing Barriers

Despite the advantages of using flexible materials for a diverse range of parts, 3D printing with PU and similar materials can be complex. DSM collaborates with partners across the 3D printing value chain to remove such barriers.

Together, DSM, Chromatic and GRR aim to pave the way for the widespread, industrial adoption of flexible materials across the additive manufacturing industry. GRR will make its printing equipment and expertise accessible to manufacturers keen to use Chromatic's FlexTune™ line of flexible, high-performance PU elastomer materials, which are extremely flexible, durable and reliable.

Taking Advantages of 3D Printed Materials

Drawing on Chromatic's experience and DSM's comprehensive knowledge of additive manufacturing materials, markets and applications, the complete solution offered by the three partners will enable manufacturers in many industries to benefit from the advantages of flexible, 3D printed materials.

Examples of specific applications that benefit from flexible parts include noise-reducing buffers and mechanical clutches for power transmissions in cars, and gaskets used in train braking systems. Chromatic's materials have also proven highly successful in the footwear industry for personalized insoles.

Hugo da Silva, VP Additive Manufacturing at DSM, says, "Many high-performance parts require a degree of flexibility in their daily use. Removing barriers that stand in the way of the adoption of this technology by teaming up with partners like Chromatic and GRR clearly underscores the power of DSM's 3D printing ecosystem. Combining these partners' expertise across the 3D printing value chain helps make 3D printing more attainable and offers manufacturers a complete solution. Together, we can unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing and scale 3D printing to industrial production levels."

FlexTune 3D Printable Polyurethanes Elastomers

Cora Leibig, CEO at Chromatic 3D Materials, says, “The introduction of FlexTune 3D printable polyurethanes elastomers is a vital step for additive manufacturing to becoming the industrial process for manufacturing flexible parts. Elastomers are no longer just for prototypes, but durable enough to withstand the rigors expected of performance materials in commercial applications. The partnership of DSM’s market knowledge, GRR’s advanced printing capability and Chromatic’s ability to adapt PU materials to additive manufacturing is an exciting leap forward for the industry that we are proud to be engaged.”

Florian Bautz, CEO at German RepRap says, "Due to this great collaboration with DSM and Chromatic our customers can now manufacture thermoset material parts that are difficult or impossible to produce by injection moulding. At the same time the final parts have the same mechanical properties as injection-molded parts, which brings major advantages for the future."



Source: https://www.dsm.com/corporate/home.html