BASF’s High-Performance Polyamide Enhances INNOPHYS’ Exoskeleton Suits

BASF has announced that its high-performance material solution, Ultramid® polyamide (PA) is used to enhance INNOPHYS’ recently launched “Muscle Suit® Every”, a lightweight exoskeleton suit. Ultramid® polyamide has excellent mechanical properties which helps workers to enjoy safer and improved experience, without compromising with the robustness and functionality of the exoskeleton suits.

Lower Back Support for Workers

While exoskeleton suits provide workers lower back support for tasks, such as heavy lifting, reducing the weight of the suit would help to further ease the strain on users.

Lighter and Affordable Exoskeleton

Our users need exoskeleton suits that are lighter and more affordable. With BASF Ultramid®, we can significantly improve their experience by reducing the weight of each unit while achieving cost targets with the injection molding process,” said Takashi Furukawa, CEO, INNOPHYS.

Back pain or disorders can affect not only our ability to work but can also have a great impact on our private life. Together with INNOPHYS, we are proud to be part of the solution to tackle this problem for the many people who are being affected globally,” Tony Jones, head, industrial, business management, performance materials Asia pacific, BASF. Worldwide, more than 540 million people are suffering from back pain.

Re-designing Multiple Components into a Single One

In addition to material solutions, BASF worked with INNOPHYS to re-design multiple components into a single component produced by injection molding, therefore simplifying assembly processes and optimizing production costs. The recyclability of Ultramid® also helps to make Muscle Suit® Every even more environmentally friendly for a better future.

Exoskeleton suits provide support and protection for workers in various fields, such as manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, and nursing care.

Source: https://www.basf.com/in/en.html

