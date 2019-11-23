Westwater Resources Engages Dorfner Anzaplan to Accelerate Product Development and Design for its Graphite Pilot Program

Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”), an energy materials development company, announced today that it has engaged Dorfner Anzaplan of Hirschau, Germany to advance the development of processes needed to purify graphite concentrates and to produce the Company’s battery grade products: ULTRA-PMG™, ULTRA-DEXDG™ and ULTRA-CSPG™.

Dorfner Anzaplan is an internationally recognized and highly regarded organization that specializes in high-purity industrial and strategic metals businesses. They employ state-of-the-art analytical methods and facilities and employ innovative processing technologies to provide effective solutions tailored to their clients’ requirements.

Dorfner Anzaplan and Westwater will collaborate to scale up laboratory sample production to pilot scale production rates, through new work anticipated to be executed over the next 8-months including:

Defining the method, equipment and operating parameters and requirements for graphite purification;

Defining operating parameters and equipment for processes required to manufacture Westwater’s battery graphite products; and

Designing Westwater’s pilot program.

Westwater’s pilot scale program will utilize the 20 metric tons of graphite concentrate feedstock received from our supplier. This graphite concentrate shipment to Westwater’s Sylacauga warehouse was previously announced in our October 15, 2019 press release . The pilot plant resulting from this work program with Dorfner Anzaplan, will provide various product sizes of each of the Company’s three principal battery-grade conductivity enhancement products to potential clients to advance the prospective clients’ commodity evaluation and pre-qualification programs. This large-scale sample testing effort is the next step in the development schedule of the Coosa Graphite Project as it advances to a commercial production decision.

Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Partnering with Dorfner Anzaplan provides a significant advantage to Westwater in the development of battery graphite materials for customer testing. With this arrangement with Dorfner Anzaplan, Westwater is taking significant steps forward in becoming the next US-based producer of battery-grade graphite products for the energy storage industry.”

Dr. Reiner Haus, Managing Director of Dorfner Anzaplan, commented, “We are pleased to provide our expertise to the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the United States and bring the project to the next level. Participating in the development processes of Westwater Resources’ Coosa Graphite Project is a privilege."

Source: https://www.westwaterresources.net/