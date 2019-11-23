Datest to Exhibit and Sponsor the SMTA Silicon Valley Expo & Tech Forum

Datest, a leading provider of advanced, efficient and mission-critical in-circuit testing, test engineering and X-ray inspection solutions, announces that it will exhibit at the SMTA Silicon Valley Expo, scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Bestronics Box Build Facility in San Jose, CA. Datest is sponsoring the tote bags and refreshment breaks.

The event is free to attend and includes a complimentary lunch. Event speakers will present on topics related to Industry 4.0, 5G Technology, Component/System Reliability and Cleaning, and their implications for advanced manufacturing. There will be a gathering for students and young professionals (SYPs) interested in electronics manufacturing as a career path. Representatives from the engineering departments at San Jose State University (SJSU) and Santa Clara University (SCU) also will be on hand to discuss current research, internships, and career opportunities. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.smta.org/expos/attendee_reg.cfm.

Datest now features four imaging systems, including three with partial or full CT scanning capability, for service to industry, government, academia, and affiliated parties. Robert Boguski, Regina Lathrop and other Datest personnel will give attendees an overview of the company’s latest equipment acquisition – a 160kV ValuCT system from VJ Technologies, which became operational in September 2019.

Additionally, the team will discuss the Datest’s testing, engineering and PCB reverse engineering services, and value-added services including:

Bonepile Rehabilitation Services

3D and CT-Scan X-ray/Failure Analysis Service

Improved and enhanced flying probe test services

Improved and enhanced in-circuit testing services

Datest’s “ecosystem” of partner companies providing analytical laboratory services in the areas of failure analysis, root cause detection, and materials science studies

Datest provides advanced test engineering and inspection services to the CM/EMS and OEM communities, and many other industries. The team prides itself on their speed and flexibility in providing the best solution to each customer’s unique testing needs. With more than 34 years of expertise, Datest offers in-circuit testing (ICT), flying probe testing, X-ray inspection, boundary scan/JTAG testing, functional testing, failure analysis and other related services. Datest is an ISO9001:2015, ITAR and AS9100D-certified company, and a member of IPC, SMTA, EIPC, IEEE and ASNT.

