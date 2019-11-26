Advanced Liquid Flux and Low Temp Solder from SHENMAO at SMTA Silicon Valley Expo

SHENMAO America, Inc. announces that it will exhibit at the SMTA Silicon Valley Expo, scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Bestronics Box Build Facility in San Jose, CA. The company will showcase its PF735-PQ10 Low Temperature Solder (LTS) and SM-862 Liquid Flux.

SM-862 is a ROL0 (J-STD-004B), tack-free, no-clean flux designed for use in a variety of automated and selective soldering applications. It is a rosin-containing flux designed to leave less residue and minimum bridges. SM-862 produces highly reliable assemblies meeting the toughest reliability requirements. It offers stable quality, good hole-fill, and excellent wettability and solderability.

SHENMAO’s LTS refers to the solder alloy with liquidus below eutectic Sn/Pb37 (183 °C). PF735-PQ10 is a no clean, zero-halogen, low melting point, lead-free solder paste. The peak reflow temperature of PF735-PQ10 can decrease to as low as 160 °C.

Package thickness is reduced as increasing demand for ultra-thin packages. In addition, the reflow temperature of SAC series solder paste is much higher than the glass transition temperature (Tg) of substrates. The warpage becomes a serious issue and generates production yield loss as combining abovementioned factors. LTS paste can reduce the reflow temperature to below 200 °C and hence decrease the PCB and substrate deformation.

SHENMAO has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers. The company strives to offer the best quality without compromising cost and time-to-market while providing maximum value to all customers. SHENMAO America, Inc. blends SMT solder paste at its facility in San Jose, CA for distribution in North America.

