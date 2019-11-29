Adler and Allan Announce Exclusive Partnership with Bradbury Group to Supply and Install Market Leading Flood Doors

Adler and Allan, the UK’s largest environmental and risk reduction specialists, has announced an exclusive partnership with the nation’s leading provider of steel doors and physical security solutions, Bradbury Group, to supply and install its market leading range of flood security doors to businesses in the UK.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of the utility sector, the M2MFL range provides an ideal solution for unmanned and critical locations where both security and flood protection measures are required.

The announcement follows a series of floods across the UK earlier this month, with some areas enduring a month's rainfall in one day and more than three dozen flood warnings issued across the country.

As a leading flood alleviation solutions provider, Adler and Allan offer a variety of services designed to establish flood risk and then mitigate from flooding; including professional surveys, flood risk assessment, flood defences and civil engineering measures.

Mark Griffiths, Head of Asset Protection at environmental risk reduction firm, Adler and Allan, said: “Bradbury Group’s expertise lies in the security and protection of assets, coupled with our focus on environmental and risk reduction our values and ethos closely match.

“Bradbury Group has a long history of building doors for security purposes. With extensive expertise in the utility sector, they understand the technical requirements of what a door needs to do in the event of a flood and how our customers in the sector operate.

“Bradbury Group, in our opinion, have got the best flood security solution on the market. The M2MFL range is not only accredited as a security option and a flood protection device, but first and foremost, as a functioning door – which will be its primary function 99 per cent of the time. It’s the only door currently on the market that ticks every box.”

“Businesses in the UK are still approaching flooding reactively. However, with climate change it is no longer a case of if, but when. Businesses must become much more proactive in their flood mitigation strategy. At Adler and Allan, we have the expertise and products to help you prepare for flooding.”

The M2MFL range, which comprises of the M2M+FL, M2M2FL, M2M3FL, and M2M4FL, has been successfully tested to PAS 1188-1:2014 with a designated maximum water depth of 840 mm – the latter three doorsets having LPCB accreditation to LPS 1175 SR2, SR3, and SR4, respectively.

Designed to satisfy LPCB standards, the flood protection doorsets have been tested to an extensive series of configurations, providing a range of certified options, including side and top panels, vision panels, and louvres.

