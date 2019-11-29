Label Summit Latin America Returns to Santiago

Chile is set to host the forthcoming 17th edition of Label Summit Latin America in March 2020, for only the second time. The two-day annual event, which rotates between key locations in the region, is the leading educational event supporting the label and package printing industry in Latin America.

Taking place at Santiago’s Espacio Riesco Convention Center from 10-11 March, located outside the city center, the extremely popular Label Summit Latin America is aimed at senior decision makers working within the industry. The event is supported by regional trade bodies CENEM, CONLATINGRAF and INGRAF.

The two-day conference aims to equip delegates with in-depth label and package printing trade knowledge as well as strategic insights into how they can help advance the sector in the region. This is reflected in the themes running throughout the conference: the key focus for day one of the summit is business development in Chile as well as the wider region, while day two will focus on packaging, design and branding.

An exposition of leading manufacturers will run simultaneously. Confirmed exhibitors include: Epson America, Esko, Gallus, HP, Hagraf, Kocher & Beck USA, Mark Andy, Martin Automatic, Natural Ink, Pantec, PAV-Group, RotoMetrics, UPM Raflatac, and Yupo Corporation America.

Jessika Bustamante Meisner, Label Summit Latin America 2020 event manager, commented: “Label Summit Latin America is always a key education highlight and an excellent forum for delegates to network, learn and discuss the current issues facing the region’s industry. Chile in particular has one of Latin America’s most technologically advanced label and package printing trades, thanks to its highly developed wine export sector, which offers huge opportunities for local converters to grow their business.”

She added: “Label Summit Latin America 2020 is the ideal place for them to gain an unparalleled insight into how to do that, with carefully chosen conference topics centered around business, strategy, packaging and branding. The exposition is the perfect complement to this, bringing suppliers and manufacturers together with converters and brand owners. We are very much looking forward returning to Santiago in March, and supporting the industry in the region to help move it forward.”

Visitor registration is now open, with an early bird discount in place until 21 February. The full two-day delegate pass for converters, brand owners and designers costs USD $224 (USD $280 thereafter). Two-day supplier/manufacturer passes cost USD $825. Full event passes include access to the exposition, conference sessions, lunch, networking party and refreshments.

Most of the exposition space is now taken, so potential exhibitors are strongly encouraged to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

To register or to find out more, visit www.labelsummit.com/chile.

Source: https://www.labelsummit.com/chile/