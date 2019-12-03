Looking for Hygienic, Easy Tank Access? These Two Flexible Tank Covers Let You In

Alfa Laval tank covers are high-quality openings that provide easy and convenient visual inspection or entry to tank interiors, which meet virtually every requirement in the dairy, food, beverage, pharma and home-personal industries.

For your hygienic process, Alfa Laval offer a complete range of 3A approved inspection and personnel entry ports available with a variety of surface finishes and seal materials. Find the hygienic tank cover you need.

Hygienic design with flexibility

Alfa Laval tank covers securely fit the openings of high, low or non-pressure tanks, both above and below the liquid level. For hygienic processes, there are two models from which to choose:

Alfa Laval LKD tank cover

The oval-shaped Alfa Laval LKD stainless steel tank cover is used on tanks or containers in various hygienic industries. For inspection purposes the cover can then be turned into the tank. For personnel entry, the cover can either be removed at the double hinge or swung out of the tank. The seal is hygienically positioned and is not affected by positive or negative pressure in the tank.

Alfa Laval LKDC tank cover

The circular Alfa Laval LKDC stainless steel tank cover is used on top of tanks or containers. It is supplied with a unique replaceable, self-sealing double lip seal to prevent fluids from spraying out, for example, during CIP cleaning and similar processes.

Standards

The small and mid-sized Alfa Laval LKD and LKDC inspection ports and the larger personnel entry ports are now approved in compliance with the American 3-A Sanitary Standard and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Declaration of Conformity. 3.1 Material Certification in accordance with EN 10204 is supplied with the covers.

Materials and surfaces

Alfa Laval tank covers are available in AISI 304 or AISI 316L stainless steel with EPDM, NBR, FPM or Q (silicone) seal materials. Surface finishes include electro-polished, brushed and acid pickled, and vary from Ra 0.8 to Ra 0.4 to meet the exceptionally high-quality requirements of hygienic processes.

