Labelexpo Expands Show Portfolio in China

The organizer of the Labelexpo and Brand Print Global Series’ of international trade shows, Tarsus Group, has announced a further two three-day events in China for 2020: Labelexpo South China and Brand Print China. This takes its total number of printing trade expos in the country to three.

Returning to South China for the first time since 2014, Labelexpo South China 2020 builds on the major success of the well-established Labelexpo Asia 2019, taking place this week at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) until 6 December. This growth is a response to the huge strides forwards in the label and package printing industry – particularly flexible packaging – in China over the last few years. The show will take place at Tanzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center (GICEC), Foshan City, Guangdong Province, in 2020. This region is part of the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, South China’s major industrial hub which currently accounts for 60 percent of China’s printing industry.

Labelexpo South China will be co-located with the inaugural edition of Brand Print China 2020. As with other Brand Print shows, which are aimed at printers of all types of signage, promotional materials and collateral for brands, Brand Print China 2020 is intended to be a one-stop shop for all their large format and digital printing needs, focusing on fast-growing areas of the print market. These include point of sale, point of display, fleet graphics, sampling packs, collation packs, corrugated luxury packaging and promotional graphics.

Show floor exhibitors will primarily be leading manufacturers of large format printing machinery, software and materials, there to educate printers on the best technology choices for them to grow their business in this rapidly expanding market.

Today’s announcement completes the Brand Print portfolio, now with five global shows, all of which will be strategically co-located with Labelexpo shows, and take place every two years. Collectively, Labelexpo South China and Brand Print China 2020 present a unique opportunity for printers to explore the synergies between different parts of the whole print industry in one place.

At the event launch yesterday on day one of Labelexpo Asia 2019, Lisa Milburn, managing director Brand Print and Labelexpo Global Series, commented:

“We are tremendously excited to return to South China, and continue the fantastic momentum generated by Labelexpo Asia, which this week is marking its 9th edition. The label and package printing industry in Guangdong has grown hugely in the five years since we were last there, so now is the right time to come back and enable the industry to take advantage of this expansion.

“By co-locating Labelexpo South China with Brand Print China for the very first time, we are offering printer buyers access to an unrivalled business platform from a single location where they can explore not only the potential for large format and digital print, but also discover how to grow their labels and package printing operation. China is now the biggest producer of packaging in the world, fuelled by increasing demand from savvy, brand aware consumers, and we are seeing massive growth in the branded print market as a result.”

She added: “The addition of Labelexpo South China allows us to offer a Labelexpo show in China every year, something we currently don’t do anywhere else in the world. We are very much looking forward to working with the industry in the region.”

Source: https://www.labelexpo.com