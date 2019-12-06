Formnext 2019: Successful Trade Fair Appearance of SPEE3D

The formnext 2019 is over. The Australian 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D, an innovative supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, not only launched the SPEE3Dcell this year, but also impressed with a metal-based 3D printing speed record and additive-made copper hammers in live operation.

Formnext in Frankfurt is one of the largest trade fairs in the world focusing on additive manufacturing. This year the event had 852 exhibitors. 34,532 specialists and executives visited the Formnext.

The Formnext 2019 was a great success for the organizers as well as for the SPEE3D. The Australian company is setting new standards with the world premiere of SPEE3Dcell, the world's first 3D print production cell. SPEE3Dcell combines a SPEE3D printer with a heat treatment furnace and a three-axis CNC milling machine.

The trade fair visitors saw the world's fastest metal 3D print production live at SPEE3D. 3D printing of a 1 kg copper piece in less than 10 minutes. But that's not all. During the fair, 91 individual 3D prints were created. A total of 63 kg of copper powder was processed, 59 hammers printed at an average print speed of 100g / min.

Thanks to its easy-to-use technology, SPEE3D was able to inspire new clientele. Instead of using heat to melt metal powders, SPEE3D printers use ultrasonic deposition where a rocket nozzle accelerates the air to three times the speed of sound. Injected powders are applied to a substrate attached to a six-axis robotic arm. In this process, the pure kinetic energy of the particles causes the powders to combine in part with high density and normal metallurgical properties. As a result, metal parts can be printed 100 to 1000 times faster than existing printing processes.

Even during the exhibition, SPEE3D was able to announce the order intake for a two-year pilot project with SPEE3D technology for the Royal Australian Navy. The Australian government is investing $ 1.5 million to realize 3D metal printing in the field or at sea at an affordable cost, using metal-cold spray technology, and thus increasing the availability of parts for the Navy compared to what the regular supply chain can offer to increase significantly.

"We are pleased with the many positive responses to Formnext 2019 and the Royal Australian Navy's mission, but we are convinced that this is really only the beginning and we want the industry to continue to evolve, and we look forward to this development and will accelerate our technology even faster," said Byron Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of SPEE3D.

Source: https://www.spee3d.com