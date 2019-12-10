WJ Group Introduce Full Anti-Slip Service

Timber treatment company WJ Group has expanded its DeckWright anti-slip range to include a full service deck board.

Transforming standard deck boards into fully tested and safe non-slip surfaces, the new service from WJ removes the burden of costly haulage and minimum order quantities by delivering them directly to their customer’s doors.

Uniquely created from a specially formulated combination of resin and aggregate, DeckWright Anti-Slip is a robust solution to the many hazards posed in slippery conditions.

As part of the new full anti-slip service, WJ machine the timber to an exact customer profile, before applying anti-slip using a controlled process in one of their dedicated treatment facilities. Deck boards can then also be impregnated with any additional preservative treatments needed ahead of being delivered directly to the customer’s chosen address.

And with treatment facilities in Hull and Rochester, WJ can provide the service to both the north and south of the UK.

Independently tested and approved to health and safety standards, DeckWright comes with a five-year warranty, and has been awarded with a ‘DeckMark Plus performance rated product’ by the Timber Decking and Cladding Association.

The anti-slip also secured a PTV – pendulum test value - score of 71, resulting in a ‘low slip potential’ status, as awarded by Health and Safety Executive. This is notably higher than many of WJ’s competitors.

Mark Eggleston, Managing Director at WJ Group, said: “As a business that always puts its customers first, providing a full anti-slip service seemed like a natural progression for WJ.

“Managing the process from start to finish takes away any unnecessary hassle from our customers, and enables us to give the best possible customer service along industry leading products.”

Founded in 2007, WJ Group has established an excellent reputation for being a forward-thinking, hardworking and entirely customer focussed business. With a vision to be the market leader in high quality timber engineering and ethical timber treatments, they provide innovative products and services to customers in the timber and leisure homebuilding markets.

Source: https://wj-group.co.uk/